Zampa, Smith and Starc back in business for Aussies in the Zimbabwe tour

Canberra [Australia], August 27 (ANI): Key players from the Australia squad including Zampa, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc return to the team for the first match of the Zimbabwe tour.

Australia has made it crystal clear that they mean business in the ODI Series against Zimbabwe, with several big names returning for the series opener on Sunday in Townsville.

Captain Aaron Finch revealed an almost full-strength squad today, with the Aussies welcoming back a slew of players who were out from the final game in Sri Lanka in June, including Adam Zampa, who was away due to the birth of his first child, Eugene.

Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc are the other big additions from their most recent assignment, with Pat Cummins resting and Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, and Matthew Kuhnemann making way.

Finch also announced a change in Australia's ODI batting order, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey moving up to the 4th slot, Smith rising up to the key position of number. 3, and Mitch Marsh dropping from three to six.

Finch explained Labuschagne's absence as a result of a new strategy they want to try that offers more batting depth and bowling alternatives.

"The reasoning behind Marnus (missing out) is we're just going with an allrounder-heavy side. Two quicks plus Zampa and Cameron Green as the fourth genuine bowler. And then using Marsh, Stoinis, and Maxwell as our fifth bowler effectively." cricket.co.au quoted Aaron Finch as saying.

Zimbabwe, who haven't played Australia in this format since 2014, will be without key players such as captain Craig Ervine, opening bowler Tendai Chatara, and spinner Wellington Masakadza due to injuries.



However, allrounder Sikandar Raza has been on fire recently, smashing two centuries against Bangladesh and one against India.

Finch stated that extra time had been spent preparing to face Raza, who has amassed 615 one-day international runs this calendar year, the fourth most among Test-playing nations.

While Zimbabwe stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva chose not to reveal his team's playing XI on Saturday, he predicted that the slower bowlers would play a vital role in Sunday's match.

"Practicing in the nets yesterday, the wickets did a little bit for the spinners so it will be interesting to see what the wickets in the middle will do. Spin can be a big part of our set-up." cricket.co.au quoted Regis Chakabva as saying.

Tomorrow's encounter is the first of 17 one-day internationals for Australia until the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November next year, while Zimbabwe has 15 before the 50-over flagship event.

The Aussie camp has already released their playing 11 ahead of the game.

Australia XI for first ODI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams. (ANI)

