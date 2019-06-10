Zampa uses hand-warmers, says Finch after ball-tampering rumours

Melbourne [Australia], June 10 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Australia spinner Adam Zampa tampering the ball on Sunday, skipper Aaron Finch came out in his support saying Zampa uses hand-warmers and have them in every game.

Australia was playing against India for their third World Cup match when Zampa was seen putting hands in his pocket and subsequently rubbing the ball.

"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven't seen them (the images), so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Although umpires did not raise any concern regarding the incident, Twitter users started tweeting about the incident and questioned Zampa's action.

"Does @adamzampa used something on ball during his miserable spell #sandpaper," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted: "Did #AdamZampa temperd the ball? @ICC."

Steve Smith and David Warner are still facing the wrath of their involvement in the ball-tampering case which took place last year, following which they faced a one-year long ban.

Even after serving a year-long ban, Indian fans jeered the former Australia captain Smith and shouted "Cheater! Cheater!."

However, Indian skipper came in to back Smith as he insisted the fans to cheer Smith instead of booing him.

Australia faced a 36-run defeat against India and will now face Pakistan for their next game on June 12. (ANI)

