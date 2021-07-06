Zim vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal doubtful, Mushfiqur likely to play one-off Test

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 6 (ANI): Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is "still not 100 per cent" sure of opening batsman Tamim Iqbal's availability for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe which gets underway on Wednesday.

However, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is on track to be included in the playing XI for the one-off Test and Domingo is "pretty confident" that he will play in the game.

"We are still not 100% sure about Tamim. There's still a lot of doubt regarding him. I think a decision will be made in the near future," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying.



"Mushfiq is pretty confident that he will be fit to play. He has done his rehab really well. Everything seems to be on track. I am pretty confident that he will play," he added.

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Test squad and the head coach feels he has added the right balance to the team.

"Shakib looks really hungry to play Tests again. The thing that's always the key with big players is their desire and attitude when they come into a Test series. It is great to have him back. He balances the side really well," said Domingo.

"He bats in the top six, and he is a frontline bowler. He is what every international team is looking for, so it is really pleasing to have him back. He has brought really good energy and attitude on this tour as well," he added.

After the one-off Test, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match ODIs series, starting July 16. The three-match T20I series between the two sides will begin on July 23. (ANI)

