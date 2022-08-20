Zim vs Ind, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bowl; Shardul replaces Chahar

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 20 (ANI): India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

India have made one change to their winning combination from the previous ODI as Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe have made two changes as Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga come in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava

India are looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets on the same ground.

On the other hand, the hosts will look to bounce back to level the series after facing a humiliating defeat.



Speaking at the time of toss, India captain KL Rahul said,

"We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. I would have taken 180-190 at the start, we bowled really well and there was no dropped catch or missed chance, just that they (Evans and Ngarava) batted really well after the ball got old. Just one change - Deepak Chahar misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in."

Speaking at the time of toss, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said,

"Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order. Two changes for us - Kaitano and Chivanga come in."

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga. (ANI)

