Zimbabwe appoints Greg Lamb as U19 coach for ICC World Cup

Harare [Zimbabwe], Dec 11 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday appointed Greg Lamb as the batting coach of the U19 team.

"THE RETURN: @ZimCricketv has appointed Greg Lamb as batting coach for the national Under-19 team, ahead of the @ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The former international has previously served in the same role. Welcome back and all the best, Lamby! #U19CWC," ZC tweeted.

Zimbabwe on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup 2019. Dion Myers will lead the team in their World Cup campaign. The tournament will be played in South Africa from January 17 next year to February 9.

Zimbabwe squad: Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Zimbabwe will lock horns against Bangladesh in their first match on January 18. (ANI)

