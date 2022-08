Zimbabwe Cricket announces women's central contracts for 2022-23 season

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 19 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced the Zimbabwe Women's central contracts for the 2022/23 season.

A total of 19 contracts have been awarded with contracts, with national women's team captain Mary-Anne Musonda and her vice Josephine Nkomo as well as Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano in the Grade A+ category.

"As part of our commitment to the growth and development of our women's game, we are pleased to confirm the awarding of central contracts to a talented group of 19 players," ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said in a statement.



"We believe this will not only boost the morale of our players but will also allow them to fully focus on their game ahead of a crucial period for our national team, which includes participation at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September," he added.

GRADE A+: Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

GRADE A: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers

GRADE B: Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

GRADE C: Esther Mbofana, Loryn Phiri, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Ashley Ndiraya, Nomatter Mutasa, Chiedza Dhururu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger. (ANI)