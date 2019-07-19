Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension leaves Ashwin heartbroken

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the decision to suspend the Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sympathised for the 'lovely cricket nation'.

Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza on Friday posted a tweet following his team's suspension where he wrote that it was not how he wanted to say goodbye to the sport.

"How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC," he tweeted.

Expressed his solicitude towards Raza, Ashwin tweeted: "Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life's have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket."

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a 'serious breach' of the ICC Constitution.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying. (ANI)

