Zimbabwe players, support staff test positive for Covid-19

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 22 (ANI): Two Zimbabwe players -- Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma -- and two members of support staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Chakabva and Maruma were both part of the provisional 25-man squad picked to travel to Pakistan, but were left out of the 20-man party that arrived in the country this week, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Chakabva and Maruma were room-mates in Zimbabwe's biosecure bubble at the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Academy in Harare.



"Chakabva and Maruma, as well as the other two infected backroom staffers, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. We wish the four a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back at work soon," a ZC statement said.

"Apart from providing support to those infected and affected, we will continue to adhere to government and public health guidelines with regards to our facilities and staff, and will be taking further steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus," it added.

The positive tests will not put the series in Pakistan in doubt. The touring squad stayed at a separate facility in a separate hotel in Harare as part of their own bubble, and all tested negative both before departure and upon arrival in Islamabad. Their quarantine period ends on Tuesday, and they will be tested again before then.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are set to face each other in three ODIs and as many T20I games. The three-match ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3 while Lahore will stage the three T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10. (ANI)

