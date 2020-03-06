Zimbabwe to host Ireland for three ODIs, T20Is in April

Dublin [Ireland], Mar 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe will host Ireland for six-match limited-overs series in April, Cricket Ireland announced on Thursday.

The tour will involve three T20 Internationals, followed by as many One-day internationals. This will be Ireland's first time to play in Zimbabwe since the ultimately unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifier campaign.

However, the team will be in a positive frame of mind given their performances against Zimbabwe in Ireland last year when they comprehensively won the ODI series and tied the T20I series.

The T20I series will commence from April 2 and will conclude on April 5 which will be followed by three ODIs. The first ODI will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on April 8.

Ireland are currently playing against Afghanistan in three-match T20Is. The opening match of the series will be played later in the day at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe are 2-0 down against Bangladesh in three-match ODI series. The final ODI of the series will be played later in the day in Sylhet. (ANI)

