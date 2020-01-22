Zimbabwe trails Sri Lanka by 127 runs on day four of first Test

Harare [Zimbabwe], Jan 22 (ANI): Zimbabwe trails Sri Lanka by 127 runs after the conclusion of day four of the ongoing first Test on Wednesday here at the Harare Sports Club.

In the second innings, openers Prince Masvaure and Brian Mudzinganyama ensured that Zimbabwe does not lose any wicket before the close of play on day four.

The side is currently 30/0, still trailing Sri Lanka by 127 runs. Masvaure and Mudzinganyama are currently unbeaten on 15 and 14 respectively.

Resuming 295/4, Sri Lanka's overnight batters Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva added 30 more runs to the total.

Zimbabwe's Victor Nyauchi provided the breakthrough to the side in the 117th over as he dismissed de Silva (63).

Niroshan Dickwella then joined Mathews in the middle and the duo put on 136 runs for the sixth wicket. However, Dickwella (63) perished soon after reaching his half-century, and Sri Lanka was reduced to 461/6.

Suranga Lakmal (27) also perished in trying to look for big shots, but Mathews went on to register his first double ton in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka finally declared their innings at 515/9, with a lead of 157 runs over Zimbabwe. (ANI)

