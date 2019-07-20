Zimbabwe will not travel to Bangladesh to play T20 tri-series

Zimbabwe was scheduled to travel to Bangladesh to play T20 tri-series in September that includes Afghanistan and the home side.
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:34 IST

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 20 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that the team will not travel to Bangladesh for the T20 tri-series.
"To exacerbate the matter, ZC will not be able to stage first domestic competitions nor to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP) and other international obligations, including the tour to Bangladesh for a T20 triangular series that also includes Afghanistan in September," ZC said in a statement on Saturday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended ZC with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.
"In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees," the statement added.
"We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes again," the statement said. (ANI)

