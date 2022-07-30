CWG 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu, Anurag Thakur laud weightlifter Poojary after bronze medal victory

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary after he clinched a bronze medal in the Men's 61 kg final during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal with a combined lift of 269kg in the Men's 61 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

"Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to Gururaja for his bronze medal win.

"Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats," she tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also extended his congratulations to the weightlifter for his achievement.

"With a Bronze at Men's 61 kg weightlifting, P Gururaja brings more glories home at #B2020 #CWG2020 The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable. Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come. #Cheer4India," tweeted Thakur.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad lifted a combined 285kg in both rounds to win the gold medal and create a new Commonwealth Games record in the category.

He finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg. He lifted a best of 118 kg in the clean and jerk category. In the third attempt, he failed to lift 120 kg.

Gururaja Poojary ranked fourth after the snatch round. He lifted 115kg in his first attempt and 118kg in his second attempt, but could not lift 120kg in his last attempt. Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad was placed first with a lift of 127kg, followed by Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru and Canada's Youri Simard.

India's Gururaja Poojary came in second with his successful lift of 118 Kg on his second attempt. Gururaja Poojary comfortably lifted the required 144 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt. In his second clean and jerk attempt, Gururaja Poojary lifted 148kg. His total was 266kg (118kg + 144kg).

Gururaja Poojary demonstrated some fantastic lifting skills under pressure to ensure that India will earn a medal in the 61 Kg weightlifting event.

In a stunning attempt, Gururaja lifted 151kg in his final Clean and Jerk attempt. He finishes with a total of 269kg (118kg + 151kg).

Gururaja won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

With this, India's medal count at CWG 2022 has increased to two, with Sanket Sargar having won a silver in weightlifting as well in men's 55 kg category. (ANI)