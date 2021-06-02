Euro 2020: Giacomo Raspadori named in Italy's final squad

Rome [Italy], June 2 (ANI): Italy released the list of the 26 players picked for Euro 2020 just before midnight on Tuesday. From the 28 players called up by Roberto Mancini last Sunday, Gianluca Mancini, Matteo Pessina and Matteo Politano are the ones to miss out.



The Italian Football Federation in its release announced the return of Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, who was with Nicolato's U21s at their Euros until Monday and arrived at Italy's training base during the night.



The 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 will have 51 games for fans to enjoy over a period of 30 days. Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12 while the finals on July 12 will be held inside the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.





Italy's full Euro 2020 squad: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);



Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);



Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain);



Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo). (ANI)

