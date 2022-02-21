31 points is nice but won't give us semi-final spot: Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC cruised past Chennaiyin FC with ease in a 4-1 victory in Match 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday evening.

The Men of Steel head coach Owen Coyle was delighted with his team's performance and stated that the job isn't finished yet, with a sight to claim the semi-final spot by attaining as many points as possible.

"Well, 31 points is nice, but it won't earn you a semi-final spot. We have to attain a lot more points I believe. Given what everybody is doing and the performance from the other teams is fantastic, you know, Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai, Bengaluru, they aren't finished yet. So, I certainly believe we need at least another five points," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference.



"I think 36 [points] would certainly guarantee the semi-final spot. I think 39 would probably get you the shield, maybe a little less for the semi-finals because everybody's playing each other. But that being said, we just have to concentrate on what we can do. We're on 31, we've another tough game coming in five days. We have to make sure we win that and go onto 34. NorthEast are going to make it tough, we saw that the other night," he added.

Three first-half strikes from Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, and Daniel Chukwu gave the Men of Steel a head start. An early second-half own goal from Deepak Devendra added to the advantage of the Owen Coyle-led side.

"Our strength as Jamshedpur is as a group and you know, Greg Stewart is only as good as a man next to him, and Daniel Chima is only as good as a man next to him. And that's how we work on a daily basis," said the head coach.

"We work in togetherness and it's great to have 11 or 12 goalscorers at the club, whatever we have, that shows you it's very much a team at Jamshedpur and we're all in it together, not just the players, the staff, how hard they work behind the scenes, the crew, the media, all the medical staff, I can't thank them enough that I mean from the first minute working with them, they're just an outstanding group to work with. They really are and they certainly make my job easier," he added. (ANI)

