4 goals and clean sheet, a tough combination to manage: Zidane after win over Zaragoza

Madrid [Spain], Jan 30 (ANI): After Real Madrid's massive win over Zaragoza, the manager Zinedine Zidane said that scoring four goals and keeping a clean sheet is a 'tough combination' to manage.

"We are doing well and we want to keep that up. Each game is a test for us and we're doing well. We scored early and the game went well in every aspect: defensively we kept another clean sheet and scored 4 goals, that is a tough combination to manage," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid thrashed Zaragoza to secure their quarter-finals spot in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Despite expressing satisfaction over advancing to the quarter-finals, Zidane stressed that 'there is a long way to go'.

"There are only good teams in the quarter-finals. We're happy with our progress and we know how hard this can be. We're satisfied but there is a long way to go till the end," he said.

Real Madrid will now take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga on February 1. (ANI)

