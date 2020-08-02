50-50 decisions went in Arsenal's favour: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): After losing the Fa Cup final against Arsenal, Chelsea's defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said that the side cannot give any excuse despite some of the 50-50 decisions going in favour of Arsenal.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium to script their record 14th FA Cup title win.

"A lot of times there were 50/50s that went in Arsenal's favour and we had the same in 2017 when Taylor also refereed a Chelsea-Arsenal final and gave Victor Moses a red card but we have to look further than this," the official website of Chelsea quoted Azpilicueta as saying.

"We have to look at ourselves. We know two weeks ago when we played against Manchester United, we really controlled it. We played our game, we were on top of them against a very good side but today we couldn't do it for 90 minutes and, in the end, that makes the difference," he added.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win.

Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea being reduced to ten men in the second half when Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second bookable offence.

"Now we have to learn from the game, even if you always want to learn when you win and when you lift trophies rather than by losing these kinds of games. It's tough but we have the next challenges that we have to be ready for," Azpilicueta as saying.

Chelsea had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the fourth position, and as a result, the side qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League. (ANI)

