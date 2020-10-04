8 Golden Baby Leagues workshops organised for state associations in Sept 2020

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): As Indian football continues to move forward together, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised eight online workshops across the month of September 2020 in order to introduce the basics of the Golden Baby Leagues to various stakeholders in the participating states.

The state-specific webinars were held over the month with the Nagaland Football Association, Rajasthan Football Association, Telangana Football Association, Jammu and Kashmir Football Association, Football Association of Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and Mizoram Football Association. Additionally, a separate pan-India webinar was conducted on September 7.



AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru highlighted the "growing role" of the state associations in the sport's development in India.

"State Associations have and should have a growing role in the development of football in the country, not only through Golden Baby Leagues but also all the other segments. The pandemic situation is validating the necessity for associations to take more initiatives and work hand-in-hand with the AIFF, while the main focus should be the health of our boys and girls," he said in a statement.

Doru added, "We have organized a lot of workshops and many fruitful discussions have taken place. The State Associations are our partners in football development and have been working hard to develop the game and innovate through positive actions." (ANI)

