99 per cent Liverpool players are COVID vaccinated, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], October 3 (ANI): Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that "99 per cent" of the players in his squad are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an impassioned speech ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Manchester City, Klopp discussed the current issues surrounding vaccination in football but insisted he had not needed to convince any of his players to take it.

Asked whether he was in favour of vaccinations, and whether he played any role in convincing players to take them, given there was now a sporting reason as well as a general health one, Klopp said: "I think I can say we have Jurgen Klopp."



"I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I can't remember talking to players or explaining why he should. I'm not a doctor," he added.

"I don't take the vaccination to protect me, I take it to protect all the people around me. And I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom. Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well. But we accept that."

Liverpool who is second placed in PL will clash with defending champions Manchester City on Sunday. Notably, Merseyside club has failed to score a non-penalty goal in each of their last three meetings with Manchester City, but their in-form forwards will be confident of ending that run at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team are the competition's top scorers with 15 goals in six matches, while Man City have conceded just once all season in the league.

Between them, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have had direct involvement in 12 of those goals. (ANI)

