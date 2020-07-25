Abdelkarim Hassan extends Al Sadd contract till 2024

Doha [Qatar], July 25 (ANI): Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on Friday renewed the contract of former AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan.

The 26-year-old defender will remain at Al Sadd for the next four years after renewing his contract until 2024.

Hassan has left a distinctive mark in the club's history ever since making his debut in 2010. With a series of impressive performances over the years, he has helped Al-Sadd to numerous honours both at home and abroad.

In addition to winning the Qatar Stars League, Amir Cup, Qatar Cup and Sheikh Jassim Cup multiple times, Abdelkarim also helped Al-Sadd to the 2011 AFC Champions League title, and a third-place finish at the 2011 FIFA Club World Cup.

He was first recognised as the best under-21 player in Al-Sadd's league winning 2012-13 season and later went on the win the U-23 Player of the Season award in 2015-16. In 2018, the AFC named him as Asia's Player of the Year, making him the second Qatari to win the accolade.

At the international level, Abdelkarim won the 2014 Gulf Cup in Riyadh with the Qatar national team, and then played a prominent role in the country's historic continental triumph at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Abdelkarim expressed his happiness at staying with the Wolves until 2024.

"I am very happy and very proud of my new contract; playing with this team is a great responsibility. I feel very happy to be with Al-Sadd, and I will continue to work hard to give my best always and we will win championships together in the future," the full-back told club's official website.

Hassan also stated that he is very proud to have the confidence of the coaching staff led by Xavi Hernandez, saying that he considers it "an immense responsibility", especially as the team is up against several huge challenges at home and abroad, in their attempt to win titles. (ANI)

