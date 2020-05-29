Abdi Sharif signs contract extension with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK[, May 28 (ANI): Liverpool on Thursday announced that Abdi Sharif has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 19-year-old from Toxteth has been training with the Reds since the age of six and officially joined the club three years later. Also, he was a member of the FA Youth Cup-winning U18s side in 2019 and made his U23s debut in January of the same year.

After signing his first professional contract he sustained a knee injury in pre-season and is currently completing his rehabilitation.

Sharif said that signing an extension 'meant the world to me'.

"It meant the world to me, signing a new extension. I don't think you get the opportunity to play for an amazing football club like Liverpool too often, so I was excited to sign," the club's official website quoted Sharif as saying.

"The staff that's been around me throughout my injury, I can't thank them enough, there's so many to name. I just want to thank all of them for being there for me and I just can't wait to get back at it and give everything that I have," he added. (ANI)

