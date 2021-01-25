Abraham feeling 'great' after hat-trick against Luton Town

London [UK], January 25 (ANI): Chelsea's Tammy Abraham expressed elation after scoring a hat-trick against Luton Town, saying that he is feeling great to be able to score thrice in the match and lead the team to the victory.

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth-round tie here on Sunday.

"Obviously it is great to score a hat-trick and win the game. My favourite goal was the third, it was great link-up play and I managed to get into the box and Callum put it across goal for me to get the tap-in," the club's official website quoted Abraham as saying.



Abraham opened the scoring in the 11th minute before doubling Chelsea's advantage in the 17th minute. Luton Town's Jordan Clark managed to cut the deficit with a goal in the 30th minute. However, Abraham's third goal in the 74th minute sealed the win for Chelsea.

Abraham said it is an honour to play for Chelsea and believes that this result will help them gain the confidence to put their Premier League campaign back on track.

"It is an honour to play for this club and to score goals and get a hat-trick, it is what dreams are made of. Give credit to Luton, they are a good side, but we had to build our confidence back and go back to the normal routine of what we are good at," he said.

"We know how good we are, results have not been going our way recently, so we needed to come out and build our confidence back, and we have another game on Wednesday. Hopefully, we will go into that game with confidence, try to get an early goal and try to settle early," Abraham added.

Chelsea will take on Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday. (ANI)

