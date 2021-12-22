AC Milan and Inter choose 'Cathedral' as new home, to replace existing San Siro

Milan [Italy], December 22 (ANI): AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano have announced that Populous' project - named "The Cathedral" - has been selected for their new stadium on Tuesday.

The next weeks will be dedicated to finalising the objectives and development process of Milan's new stadium.

The decision announced by Comune di Milano last November sees a reconfiguration of the area in the San Siro neighbourhood, currently occupied by the Meazza Stadium, through the creation of a new district dedicated to sport and leisure.

The new district will include a new 50,000 sqm green area, on top of a reduction of built volumetry in line with the latest regulations (as regulated by the City of Milan Land Planning Scheme).

The district will be pedestrian-only, with over 110,000 sqm of green areas (40% of the total square footage). The parking lot, which represents 27% of the total area in the current scheme, will be moved to a dedicated underground area.



Most of the sport and leisure activities - located both indoors and outdoors - will be free of charge or affiliated with the city of Milan.

The Cathedral is a celebration of the artistic and cultural heritage of Milan. Its design is inspired by two of the most famous buildings in the city - the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

Following the decision of Comune di Milano, the Clubs sped up the process to finalise the choice of Populous and kick-off the next phase of the project, which will be carried out in the next months with the aim to present a final project at a later stage in 2022.

"The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognisability. An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness" said Paolo Scaroni, President at AC Milan in a statement.

Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO at FC Internazionale, says "The New Stadium of Milan will be in an extra-contemporary green area that can be lived all year round. The new district for sport and leisure and its 50,000sqm park will make San Siro the go-to neighbourhood for sport and entertainment." (ANI)

