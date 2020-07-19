AC Milan has always been special club for me: Simon Kjaer

Milan [Italy], July 18 (ANI): After completing a transfer move with AC Milan, Denmark defender Simon Kjaer said Milan has always been a special club for him.

The 31-year-old centre-back has spent his career playing around Europe at the likes of Wolfsburg, Lille, Fenerbahce and Sevilla, but his goal was always to return to Serie A, where he made his breakthrough at the top level with Palermo.

"Milan is simply Milan. It has always been a special club for me. Since I went abroad as a young player 12 years ago and arrived in Palermo, this was simply the club for me," Goal.com quoted Kjaer as saying.

"Back then I told my agent that one day I would love to play in that red and black jersey. It has been close a few times before, but now the timing was right. Milan is a gigantic club with a gigantic history," he added.

Kjaer had subsequently spent temporary spells with Roma and Atalanta, on Wednesday it was confirmed his switch to Milan, where he had been since January after being loaned from Sevilla, has been made permanent.



"I honestly believe that it is a privilege to play here and at the same time have the opportunity to help bring this club back to where we belong: to the top of Italian and European football," Kjaer said. (ANI)

