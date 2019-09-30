Representative image
Representative image

AC Milan script worst Serie A start in 81 years

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:03 IST

Milan [Italy], Sept 30 (ANI): As AC Milan lost their match against Fiorentina in the Serie A, the team scripted their worst start in the competition in the past 81 years.
AC Milan lost 1-3 against Fiorentina on Sunday (local time) and with this, the team has now lost four matches in six Serie A games this season.
The last time AC Milan lost four of their first six games of a Serie A season was in 1938-39, and the only previous occasion it occurred was in 1930-31.
Milan started the season with a 0-1 defeat against Udinese, but the side recovered in their next two matches as they scripted victories against Brescia and Hellas Verona by the same margin.
However, the side once again lost momentum as they were defeated in their last three games, with defeats to city rivals Inter and Torino before Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fiorentina.
AC Milan is currently placed at the 16th place in the Serie A standings with six points from six matches.
Inter Milan is at the top of the table with 18 points. (ANI)

