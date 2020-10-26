AC Milan stars Donnarumma, Petter Hauge positive for COVID-19

Milan [Italy], October 26 (ANI): Italian club AC Milan on Monday confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge, and three other members of the team group have tested positive for COVID-19.

The management of the side has also said that all these members are asymptomatic and are currently subjected to home isolation.

"AC Milan announces that the results received last night from the laboratory found a positive swab by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and three other members of the team group," AC Milan said in an official statement.



"All are asymptomatic, were immediately subjected to home isolation, and the local health authorities were informed. Today the whole team was tested again, as per protocol, and no new positivity was found," it added.

AC Milan is slated to play its next in the Serie A against Roma later today and the side would be without the services of some of its star players as they tested positive for the virus.

The side is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 12 points from 4 matches.

So far in the Serie A 2020-21 season, AC Milan has recorded victories in all its four matches. (ANI)

