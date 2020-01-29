AC Milan to set up three academies in Kerala

Leeds [UK], Jan 29 (ANI): Serie A giants AC Milan are all set to open three international academies in Kerala in collaboration with local company Calicut Sports City LLP.

A three-year agreement will see the Italian club open the first three academies in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Ernakulam and subsequently they will open academies at Kasargod, Kannur, and Trissur in the following seasons, Goal.com reported.

The academies will start functioning in April 2020 and AC Milan's Claudio Zola will train the local coaches, supervise the scheduling, carry out the daily training sessions and provide an appropriate analysis of the technical development in line with the club's high standards.

AC Milan International Academies manager Alessandro Gianni said, "We are very happy to announce this partnership with Calicut Sports City LLP and to give continuity to the international development of the AC Milan Academy project."

"India is a highly strategic territory and we are proud to launch a project that, from the state of Kerala, will allow us to bring thousands of children into football with passion and competence thus promoting all those sporting values that have always been the basis of our club's initiatives," he added.

Calicut Sports City LLP president Milan Baiju was extremely proud to collaborate with AC Milan.

"I am extremely proud to be able to collaborate with one of the most iconic clubs in the world that boasts 120 years of history and tradition. AC Milan will now be an enduring point of reference in Kerala's territory, in India, and I am more than confident that the AC Milan Academy is going to improve the quality and professional level of all the children and coaches involved by responding to specific demand of the area."

"I firmly believe that AC Milan's methodology, that has been developed over the years by highly qualified professionals, will be a milestone for the success of football in India," he added. (ANI)

