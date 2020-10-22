Achraf Hakimi tests positive for coronavirus

Milan [Italy], October 22 (ANI): Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

The club said Hakimi is "totally asymptomatic".



"Achraf Hakimi has tested positive in the latest round of UEFA checks (required by hygiene protocols) undertaken ahead of tonight's game against Borussia Monchengladbach," the club said in a statement.

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," it added.

Inter Milan witnessed a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Thursday. (ANI)

