Adam Lallana had a proper impact, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Adam Lallana for his 'proper impact' during the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

"This weekend we had a long talk in general about our situation, and he is completely relaxed and fine and knows how difficult it is at the moment to come into the team," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"But he just trains well and he deserved that; it was 25-30 minutes and he had a proper impact. Then scoring a goal... wow! That was really, really nice," he added.

Liverpool were on the brink of witnessing their first defeat in this season's Premier League.

Manchester United took a 1-0 lead against Liverpool on Sunday. As the match was inching toward the full-time, Lallana came to the rescue and scored a brilliant goal in the 85th minute to help Liverpool level the scores.

Klopp also said that their heart rate went up as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was involved.

"Then the heart rate went up a bit because VAR was involved, but he said he knew it would not be offside; so that was all fine. A wonderful story. A wonderful, wonderful story," Klopp said.

Liverpool still top the Premier League points table with 25 points and will now compete against Tottenham in the league on October 27. (ANI)

