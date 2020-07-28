Adam Lallana signs three-year contract with Brighton

Brighton [UK], July 28 (ANI): Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday announced the signing of Adam Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old midfielder agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion. He won the Premier League title with Liverpool this season.

Lallana has also won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Club Championship and European Super Cup with Liverpool, and holds 34 senior caps for England.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said Lallana is a really exciting signing for them.

"There is no doubting Adam's quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see. He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality," the club's official website quoted Lallana as saying.

"The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character. Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal," he added. (ANI)

