Adam Lallana to leave Liverpool at end of season

Liverpool [UK], June 9 (ANI): Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Adam Lallana has agreed to a short-term extension to his contract that will enable him to complete the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the club.

The midfielder will remain with the Reds until the end of July to see out the current campaign as a member of manager Jurgen Klopp's squad. Lallana will then bring his six-year spell at Anfield to a close at the conclusion of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Commenting on the same, Klopp said he is 'so pleased' that Lallana will be with them to finish the season.

"I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much. It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being the manager of this club," he added.

Lallana moved to Liverpool from Southampton in June 2014 and has since made 178 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

Liverpool are set to resume Premier League action on June 21 against Everton. Also, the club is just two victories away from sealing the title. (ANI)

