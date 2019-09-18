Liverpool's Adrian
Adrian expresses disappointment after Napoli defeat Liverpool

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:31 IST

Liverpool [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat.
"It's my job as a goalkeeper, to try to save all the balls as much as I can and to try to help the team. I gave my best, I tried hard. But at the end of the day, we lost 2-0, so I can't be happy," the club's official website quoted Adrian as saying.
Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in the Champions League by 2-0.
Dries Mertens scored the opening goal of the match in the 82nd minute, through a penalty followed by Fernando Llorente's strike in the 90+2 minute.
Adrian feels that it was the penalty which turned the game around.
"We knew it was going to be a hard game for us like last season was. At the end of the game it was small details; the penalty switched the game for them totally and then we lost a bit of shape and conceded the second one," he said.
Liverpool will now compete against Chelsea in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

