Adrien Rabiot confirms he will stay with Juventus

Leeds [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Juventus' Adrien Rabiot has put all rumours to rest, confirming that he will stay with the club.

"Yes, I will stay with Juventus for sure. There is no problem," Goal.com quoted Rabiot as saying.

Rabiot joined the Italian club on July 1 last year on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is optimistic about 2020 and wants to help Juventus by exploiting his full potential.

"I'm looking to adapt to a new league, a new environment, and a new coach. I hope 2020 will be better for me and be able to help Juventus by exploiting my full potential," he said.

Juventus secured a massive 4-0 win over Cagliari on Monday in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick in the match. (ANI)

