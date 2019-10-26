Representative image
Representative image

AFC approves AIFF's roadmap, ISL to be top league from 2019/20 season

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation on Saturday endorsed All India Football Federation's (AIFF) roadmap of Indian football and with this, the Indian Super League (ISL) will be recognised as the top league in India starting from 2019-2020 season.
Earlier, I-League used to hold the position of the top league in the country. The AFC endorsed the roadmap during a meeting in Vietnam.

The ISL League winners would also be entitled to a play-off place in the AFC Champions League and the I-League champions would take a place in the AFC Cup in 'a package that takes into consideration the recommendations of the FIFA/AFC report of 2017'.
The AFC Executive Committee also noted the impressive start for the ISL in Kochi last Friday. For the season-opening match, the TV audience doubled after the game was shown in seven languages on 20 channels across the nation.
Following the AFC Executive Committee decision, the roadmap for Indian football is as follows:
In season 2019-20, the ISL will attain the status of premier league competition in Indian football. The AFC will allow the winning ISL club to represent India in the AFC Champions League play-offs, and the I-League winner will get to play in the AFC Cup play-off.
Another key recommendation by the AFC is to open a pathway for two I-League clubs' entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to the criteria being fulfilled.
In addition, starting with the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 season, the winner of the I-League will stand a chance to be promoted to the ISL with no participation fee, on the basis of fulfilling sporting merit and the national club licensing criteria to be set out by the AIFF. There will be no relegation in the ISL at this time.
In its recommendation for 2024-25, it is agreed to fully implement promotion into the top league, and the abolition of two parallel leagues. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:42 IST

Premier League: Manchester City defeat Aston Villa

Manchester [UK], Oct 26 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League here at the Etihad Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:51 IST

Women's Big Bash League: Marizanne Kapp becomes fourth bowler to...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 26 (ANI): South African Marizanne Kapp on Saturday became only the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick in the history of Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:49 IST

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu hail PM Modi's initiative to empower women

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to empower women in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak loses finals, raises question over judgment

Wuhan [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Deepak on Saturday lost the finals of the men's light fly 46-59 kg weight category against Zhussupov Temritas from Kazakhstan and as a result, the Indian has to settle with a silver medal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:58 IST

Jimmy Neesham's tweet on New Zealand's Rugby World Cup loss will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As New Zealand lost its Rugby World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday, Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious tweet that is sure to crack you up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:39 IST

England stun New Zealand to enter Rugby World Cup final

Yokohama [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): England stunned New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday to enter the final of the ongoing Rugby World Cup here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:55 IST

If we play to our potential, ranking will improve itself: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian women's football team coach Maymol Rocky on Saturday said that she is confident that her side would give their best in the upcoming match against Vietnam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

London [UK], Oct 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:07 IST

Rivalries stay on the field: Kohli shares picture with de...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying that rivalries stay on the field, but later the athletes should be able to laugh it off.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:53 IST

Happy to be playing for Maratha Arabians, says Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday confirmed that he will be playing for Maratha Arabians in the upcoming T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:47 IST

Sean Abbott replaces injured Andrew Tye for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 26 (ANI): Pacer Sean Abbott has replaced injured Andrew Tye in the Australian squad on Saturday for T20I home series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:42 IST

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Oct 26 (ANI): After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka.

Read More
iocl