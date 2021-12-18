AFC Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise masses: Kushal Das

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Indian senior national football team will have a new look in the form of a new jersey n the upcoming AFC Women's Asia Cup.

The Indian side fondly referred to as 'The Blue Tigresses' have been inspiring a generation while breaking down the barriers to move forward together with the women's game. The side will now be setting the trend wearing the new stripes in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 from January onwards.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "We are confident that the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will galvanise the masses, spread awareness about the women's game in India and inspire young girls in the country to take up the sport, and pursue their dreams."



"For far too long not only in India but also globally the Women's game has lived under the shadows of men's football, and we need to collectively change it step by step," the General Secretary added.

"Every single girl in our country who has taken up the sport across levels is a true tigress in the manner they have overcome sociological barriers. So it is fitting that we honour our Blue Tigresses with an individual identity, and an own independent kit. Looking ahead forward together, there is no better opportunity to do so than prior to the Flagship tournament for International Women's Football in Asia. Good luck girls," he said further.

The new kit has stylised tiger stripes design element emblazoned reverberating the Blue Tigresses' and Blue Tigers' predatory instincts. (ANI)

