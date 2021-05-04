AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary Dato' Windsor John has hailed the "successful organization" of AFC Champions League 2021 (West) Group E matches in India.

In a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das on Monday, John said," Congratulations to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the successful organisation of the AFC Champions League 2021 (West) - Group E in India."

"The success is no doubt a showcase of the dedication, hard work and relentless efforts of the AIFF and LOC in ensuring a high level of organisation despite the challenging circumstances."



A total of 12 matches were held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa from April 14 to April 29, 2021, featuring four teams in the group -- debutants FC Goa (India), Persepolis (Iran), Al Wahda (UAE) and Al Rayyan (Qatar). It was also the first time that any AFC Champions League group stage match was held in India.

"Our appreciation goes to the LOC for the wonderful hospitality accorded to the AFC Delegation and the Participating Clubs and for all the arrangements made to ensure and safeguard the health and wellbeing of all concerned throughout the tournament," the letter said.

"Thank you, and we look forward to future collaboration with the AIFF following the successful completion of the AFC Champions League 2021 (Group Stage) - Centralised Matches." (ANI)

