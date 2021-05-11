AFC President condoles death of Asiad gold medallist Fortunato Franco

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): AFC President Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa extended his condolences for the demise of former India International Fortunato Franco on Monday.

In a letter addressed to AIFF President Praful Patel, the AFC President said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former Asiad gold medallist Fortunato Franco."

Franco was a part of the Indian team that won the Asiad gold in 1962 after defeating the Republic of Korea 2-1 in the final. Apart from that, he was also a part of the Indian team that took part in the 1960 Rome Olympics, and the 1964 Asian Cup, where the Blue Tigers finished second.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the All India Football Federation during this sad moment," the AFC President further said in his letter. "Mr. Franco will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to Indian football."

Franco who represented India 26 times made his international debut against Pakistan in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Ernakulam in December 1959.

On the domestic front, Franco captained Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1959 to 1966, and helped the state triumph in the 1963-64 season. (ANI)

