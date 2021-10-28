AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India drawn in Group A with China, Chinese Taipei, Iran

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Indian Senior Women's National Team has been drawn in Group A of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, alongside eight-time champions China PR, two-time champions Chinese Taipei, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The draw ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

"It is an exciting group. We respect all our opponents as all of them are strong teams who have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup India 2022. But we are ready to play any team," said Indian women's team Head Coach Thomas Dennerby in an official AIFF release.

The tournament will kick start on January 20, 2022, with China PR playing the opening match against Chinese Taipei. India will be going against Iran in their opening match on the same day. (ANI)

