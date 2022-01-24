AFC Women's Asian Cup: Chetthabut shines as Thailand keep hopes for knockout stage alive after defeating Indonesia 4-0

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Thailand bounced back from their opening day defeat to secure a 4-0 win over Indonesia in Group B of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Monday.

Kanyanat Chetthabut starred with a hat-trick as Thailand revived their hopes after having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Philippines in their opener.

Thailand, however, face a daunting task as up next are group leaders Australia while Indonesia's knockout stage hopes have been dashed by Monday's defeat, having lost 18-0 to the Matildas in their tournament opener.

Thailand, who came into the tie looking to redeem themselves following their Matchday One defeat, started promisingly with Chetthabut missing two early attempts from inside the six-yard-box.

Indonesia were kept on their toes as Thailand mounted more pressure with Taneekarn Dangda and Chetthabut coming close to scoring just after the quarter of an hour mark.



Thailand continued to pepper Indonesia's goalmouth with shots as Irravadee Makris saw her effort saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Fani Supriyanto in the 19th minute while Dangda and Chetthabut were unable to put away a couple of opportunities.

Indonesia's resistance was finally broken in the 27th minute when an unmarked Chetthabut steered her header into the back of the net from close range following a corner by Jaruwan Chaiyarak. Thailand's second goal came in the 36th minute with Dangda setting up Chetthabut for a simple tap-in.

Thailand came close to adding their third goal in the 52nd minute when Wilaiporn Boothduang found space before setting up Dangda but the forward's attempt was saved by Supriyanto. Indonesia, however, suffered more woe shortly after when Supriyanto suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Riska Aprilia.

With the clock ticking down, Thailand extended their lead in the 71st minute with a wonderful individual goal by Chetthabut, who scored from a distance to complete her hat-trick.

Thailand made it 4-0 five minutes later through Irravadee Makris, who scored from what was meant to be a cross when she sent a long ball that floated over a despairing Aprilia. (ANI)

