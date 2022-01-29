AFC Women's Asian Cup: Road to World Cup gets clearer as quarter-finals loom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): The road to the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Final on February 6 and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 qualification is now clearer as the final eight teams have been decided after the thrilling group stage matches.

Eight-time champions China PR, titleholders Japan, Australia, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2010 winners, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand have all advanced to the quarter-finals.

The leading five teams at the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 while two teams will secure their places in the Inter-Confederation playoffs.



As Australia have already qualified as co-host in the global showpiece, the fixtures and sequence of the playoff matches will depend on the progress of the Matildas.

Should Australia qualify to the semi-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the four losing teams from the quarter-finals will compete in a playoff match on February 2 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, with the two winners gaining direct slots to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 while the two losing teams advance to the Inter-Confederation playoffs.

However, if Australia's campaign ends in the final eight, the three other losing teams in the quarter-finals will play in the playoff matches in a single one-round robin format, with the winner advancing to the global showpiece and the remaining two teams securing berths for the Inter-Confederation Playoffs. (ANI)

