AFCON: Tunisia defeat Madascar 3-0, proceed to semi-final

Cairo [Egypt], July 12 (ANI): Tunisia defeated Madagascar 3-0 in the quarter-final match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday. Tunisia confirmed their semi-final birth in the tournament with the win.

Madagascar playing their maiden AFCON title were outclassed by Tunisia in the game. Madagascar topped their group ahead of Nigeria and then upset Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the last 16 round.

For Tunisia, Ferjani Sassi opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. Sassi broke the deadlock by twisting into space on the edge of the area and shooting just over the top of the net.

Other two goals were scored by Youssef Msakni in the 60th minute and Naim Sliti in the extra time.

Madagascar ended their AFCON title hope with the loss by the hands of Tunisia. While Tunisia will play against Senegal in the first semi-final match on July 14. (ANI)

