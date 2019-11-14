India head coach Igor Stimac
India head coach Igor Stimac

Afghanistan will pose tough challenge for us: Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:16 IST

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifying game, India head coach Igor Stimac said that Afghanistan will pose a tough challenge for them.
"We know how difficult this game is going to be for us. We both (India and Afghanistan) have already faced Qatar and Bangladesh in the qualifiers. We see Afghanistan as a physical side with good composure. They have some players who also have the experience of playing in Europe," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.
"They are not in the top division, but playing in Europe always gives you an extra bit of confidence. They have stamina and they'll pose a tough challenge for us," he added.
The center-back Anas Edathodika has flown back home due to family emergency and Stimac said that the onus is now on other players.
"Anas (Edathodika) is having a tough time. Our thoughts are with him and his family. He has been an instrumental member of the squad and we will miss him. The onus is now on the other players to take the mantle and deliver on the pitch. It might present an excellent opportunity for the other boys," Stimac said.
India's Pronay Halder is ready for the challenge saying that they will try to execute the coach's plans on the pitch.
"As a player you have to be confident and face off with every challenge head-on. That's why we are here. Yes, the conditions have not been in our favour to some extent but that won't have any effect when the referee blows the whistle. If we can execute the coach's plans on the pitch, we can surely hope for a good result," Halder said.
On the other hand, Afghanistan Head Coach, Anoush Dastagiv, said they feel like home at Tajikistan and playing there gives them "much needed confidence".
"Yes, geographically it's far from own country and we would have been happier if we could have gotten the chance to play in our own country. But, playing in Tajikistan has always given us much needed confidence. We have beaten Cambodia, Bangladesh here and settled with a draw against Tajikistan, Jordan. Those results will surely give us a psychological boost tomorrow," Dastagiv said.
"Here, people speak our language. We feel at home. Whenever we play in front of Afghani crowd, we never fail to get positive results. We hope we can get something closer to that tomorrow as well," he added.
India will compete against Afghanistan on November 14. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:40 IST

Adidas, Real Kashmir FC launch home jersey for 'unreal fans'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Global sportswear giant Adidas and Jammu and Kashmir based football club Real Kashmir FC together unveiled the club's 2019-2020 home jersey dedicating it to fans of the club.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:08 IST

Hong Kong Open: Rankireddy-Shetty crash out after losing...

Hong Kong [China], Nov 13 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their first-round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first El Clasico of the season on Dec 18

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other at Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season on December 18, La Liga confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

FIFA appoints Arsene Wenger as chief of global football development

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 13 (ANI): Arsene Wenger has been appointed as FIFA's new chief of global football development on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:50 IST

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:03 IST

FA handed one-game ban on Bernardo Silva for racist tweet on Mendy

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): The Football Association has handed a one-game ban and a 50,000 euros fine to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva for racist his tweet at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Karachi Kings signs Australia's Dean Jones as head coach

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has been signed as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Scotland announce 14-man squad for UAE tour

Dubai [UAE], Nov 13 (ANI): Scotland have announced their 14-member squad for the third round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

Boult traded to Mumbai Indians; Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Fast bowler Trent Boult has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals while Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:04 IST

World Kabaddi Cup dedicated to 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Sports and Youth Services Minister of Punjab Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi has announced the dates for the World Kabaddi Cup which would be dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

England women's squad announced for Pakistan series

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member women's squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:15 IST

Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): South African cricketer Faf du Plessis and rugby player Siya Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read More
iocl