After defeat in Champions League final, Hugo hopes for come back next season

Leeds [UK], June 3 (ANI): After facing a defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Liverpool, Tottenham player Hugo Lloris is keeping himself positive and is hopeful to make a strong come back in the next season.

"We work and try to stick with the [influence] of the board, manager and the club. We look to improve every season and we have shown improvements year after year. So, we now cannot throw everything in the bin after a Champions League final defeat. It's been a big step for the club and the only thing we can look to do is come back stronger next season," Goal.com quoted Lloris, as saying.

Liverpool registered an outstanding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final after facing a 0-3 defeat in the first leg of Champions League. The club continued their impeccable form and secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final to lift the title.

Lloris also said that despite it is a very positive thing to reach in the Champions League final but it cannot match the feeling of winning the Champions League title.

"I think it was painful for everyone, to bring Tottenham to a Champions League final will never match the feeling of winning it. But [reaching the final] is a very positive thing and we have to build from that in the future to take the club to where it wants to go," he said. (ANI)

