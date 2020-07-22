After FA Cup high, Arsenal stumbles against Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], July 22 (ANI): Arsenal on Tuesday (local time) stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Aston Villa at the Villa Park in the ongoing Premier League.

Arsenal maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match, but the side failed to register any goals.

The lone goal of the game came in the 27th minute as Trezeguet registered the goal for Aston Villa.

The Gunners were left stunned with Aston Villa and this echoed in their performance as the side ended up committing 19 fouls as compared to Villa's 13.

As a result of this loss, Arsenal has now stumbled to the 10th spot in the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, Aston Villa is placed at the 17th spot.

Arsenal on Saturday had defeated Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Now, the side would face Chelsea in the finals of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on August 1. (ANI)

