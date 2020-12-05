Aguero will come back at his best, won't be bogged down by injury, says Guardiola

Manchester [UK], December 5 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Sergio Aguero will be the same player when he returns to action from his injury problems.

The 32-year-old Aguero has made just 26 appearances in the Premier League since the start of last season and the striker has been hampered by injury concerns.

In 2019-20, the Argentine had suffered thigh and knee injuries and it sidelined him for four months. He returned to action in October this year but then went down with a hamstring strain.



"When he will be fit, he'll be the same player. Of course, age is age, he has to be fit and will need a bit more time than Foden or Sterling would, because the physicality of the body is completely different, but I'm optimistic he will help us this season to do what he needs," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"For that, he must have no pain in the knee; we are working on it and today it feels much better. When he is able to train one week and two weeks in normal conditions, he will come back at his best and his sense of goal is unique in this team," he added.

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer. The striker is in the last year of his contract at City. Manchester City are currently at the 11th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next take on Fulham later on Saturday. (ANI)

