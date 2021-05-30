Ahead of Qatar clash, Borges calls stadium's cooling technology amazing, says 'will keep us refresh'

Doha [Qatar], May 29 (ANI): Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges hopes that the cooling technology of Jassim Bin Hamad stadium will help players remain comfortable on the ground amid the soaring temperature in Qatar.

India will take on Asian champions Qatar in their World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualification fixtures at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 3.

"The cooling technology in the stadium is amazing. You know it is very hot in Qatar. But you will get cold vibes in the stadium," Goal.com quoted Borges as saying.

"It keeps you refreshed. That was the first time I had seen something of that sort in a stadium. Even at the 85th minute, you will remain fresh when that air blows. You feel that you can keep on running," he added.



In September 2019, India held Felix Sanchez Bas' men to a gritty 0-0 draw. It was India's one of the best results in recent times.

But, this time the challenge will be a lot more difficult. Not only because Qatar would be looking to make amends, but also the Blue Tigers will be in competitive action for the first time since March 2021.

"We were motivated to do better. We were frustrated after the match against Oman. We wanted a better result from that match but we did not get it. So the pent up motivation and frustration showed against Qatar," said Borges.

"I think because of that we got a good result. It was a huge result. You could see the celebrations on the pitch," said Borges, recounting the memories of the previous encounter," he added.

India is scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. (ANI)

