Representative Image
Representative Image

AIFF announces draw for Santosh Trophy final round

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Delhi will take on Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) on the opening day of the 74th edition of the Santosh Trophy which will kick-off in Aizawl on January 10 next year.
The draw was conducted at All India Football Federation (AIFF) Headquarters in New Delhi on Friday wherein AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, members of the League Committee including Anil Kumar, Souter Vaz, Chirag Tanna were present on the occasion.
Sunando Dhar, CEO I-League, and Isac Doru, Technical Director, AIFF were also in attendance. The draw was conducted by Anil Kamat, Director Competitions, AGS, AIFF.
Eight teams have already qualified for the final phase and they will be joined by two more teams from the South Zone qualifiers which kick-off on November 5.
Defending champions Services have been clubbed with Delhi, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and winner Group A (South Zone qualifiers); while 32-time champions West Bengal are in Group B along with Punjab, Goa, hosts Mizoram, and Winner Group B (South Zone qualifiers).
Group A: Delhi, Services, Jharkhand, Winner Group A (South Zone qualifiers), Meghalaya.
Group B: West Bengal, Punjab, Winner Group B (South Zone qualifiers), Goa, Mizoram.
The draw is as follows:
January 10, 2020:
Delhi vs Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers).
Services vs Jharkhand.
January 11, 2020:
West Bengal vs Goa.
Punjab vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers).
January 12, 2020:
Meghalaya vs Jharkhand.
Delhi vs Services.
January 13, 2020:
Mizoram vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers).
West Bengal vs Punjab.
January 14, 2020:
Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Services.
Meghalaya vs Delhi.
January 15, 2020:
Goa vs Punjab.
Mizoram vs West Bengal.
January 16, 2020:
Jharkhand vs Delhi.
Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Meghalaya.
January 17, 2020:
Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs West Bengal.
Goa vs Mizoram.
January 18, 2020:
Services vs Meghalaya.
Jharkhand vs Group A (South Zone Qualifiers).
June 19, 2020:
Punjab vs Mizoram.
Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Goa.
January 21, 2020 -- Semi-finals:
Winner of Group A vs Runners-up Group B.
Winner of Group B vs Runners-up Group A.
The final will be played on January 23, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:10 IST

I-League 2019-20 season to kick-off on Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that I-League 2019-20 season will commence on November 30.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:53 IST

PV Sindhu knocked out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday (local time) was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:16 IST

Big believer of day/night Test matches: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday emphasised the need for playing day/night Test matches to attract audience to the stadiums.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:30 IST

French Open: Doubles pair of Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj...

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:38 IST

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch and cannot have s

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:21 IST

VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin hail Ganguly's appointment as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday hailed Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly...

Wuhan [China], Oct 25 (ANI): India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday felicitated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:30 IST

French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Florida [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.

Read More
iocl