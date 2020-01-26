AIFF congratulates Oinam Bembem Devi on being nominated for Padma Shri award

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday congratulated Oinam Bembem Devi on being nominated for the Padma Shri award.

Devi became the first Indian woman footballer and the seventh overall to be selected for Padma Shri Award. Sunil Chhetri had won the award in 2019.

Congratulating Devi, AIFF President Praful Patel said he is hoping that more girls will draw inspiration from her.

"Congratulations! None deserve it more than Bembem Devi. She has been a role model for Indian Football and won so many laurels for India over the years. I hope more girls draw inspiration from her and take Indian Women's Football to greater heights," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das termed Devi a 'living legend'.

"Bembem is a living legend and has been the flagbearer of Indian Women's football over the years. This is the year of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which we are hosting, and I feel it will provide the necessary fillip to inspire the next generation, and generate interest among all stakeholders. Congratulations!" Das said.

"Post-retirement Bembem has been transferring her knowledge as a Coach, having been a part of Indian National age-group teams, and also as the club level. I wish her all the best for her professional and personal life," he added. (ANI)

