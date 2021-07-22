AIFF, IFA won't interfere in East Bengal and investor Shree Cement's tussle: Kushal Das

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Indian Football Association (IFA) will not interfere in the ongoing tussle between East Bengal executive committee and its investor Shree Cement, AIFF Secretary-General Kushal Das confirmed on Wednesday.

Hundreds of East Bengal fans took to the streets of Kolkata on Wednesday in protest as the club's Executive Committee refused to sign the final agreement with Shree Cement.

"Yeah, I have heard that there was violence today. It is certainly not good. There is no question of AIFF or IFA getting into it. There is an agreement that is signed between an investor and the club. There is no locus standi of anybody to come in," Das told ANI.

He also confirmed that the eighth edition of the Indian Super League will get underway on November 19 in Goa. He further said that the situation looks grim for East Bengal if the club does not solve the issue at the earliest.

"Yes, there is no other option, we have to play the ISL in a similar environment in Goa like last year. The tournament will start on November 19. As for East Bengal, they will have to form a team, the transfer window finishes on August 1. Unless this is resolved, it would be difficult for them to form a team," he pointed.

With the SC East Bengal club officials and main sponsors Shree Cement at loggerheads due to the non-signing of the contract, the fate of the club in the ISL is uncertain.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the investors made it clear that they would want the final agreement signed before moving forward.

"Shree Cement's stance has been very clear from the first day. They want the definitive final agreement to be signed as per the term sheet, as was agreed upon. They are here to help East Bengal in every way possible and know what the club stands for.

"They have spent around Rs 54 crore in the first season and are willing to pull out all stops in order to help the club this season too, and beyond. But the signing of the final agreement needs to be the first step in that direction," the source added.

The East Bengal club management had on Friday decided not to sign the final agreement with investor Shree Cement Limited. The decision was taken at an emergent meeting where all 24 executive members signed a statement saying the same. (ANI)