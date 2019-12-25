AIFF invites ISL, I-League, second division clubs for Futsal Club Championship 2020

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited clubs from Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Second Division League to confirm their participation in the inaugural edition of AIFF Futsal Club Championship.

In a letter to all clubs, Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, has written that "futsal is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world ... Futsal is also seen as a complementing sport with football for player development. There could be an opportunity for the Champion Club of this tournament to represent India for the subsequent AFC Futsal Club Championship."

"We are planning to start the tournament in July/August 2020. The players could be from the senior, reserve or Under-18 teams of your club," the letter further reads.

The development comes after the AIFF Executive Committee on December 10 decided to introduce a Futsal Club Championship in the AIFF calendar. (ANI)

