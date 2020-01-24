AIFF launches Football Masters Course

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday officially launched its Football Management Program.

The program was launched with the signing of an MOU with Spanish La LigaSmartBankco-leaders Cadiz CF. The program will now enable students to study in three cities over the course of a year - New Delhi, Mumbai, and Cadiz (Spain).

"Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India. We felt that such a program was much needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India but across the world," AIFF president Praful Patel said in an official statement.

"With the curriculum combining theoretical and practical knowledge, there will be a paradigm shift in football management in the country," he added.

AIFF Masters will provide students with complete hands-on experiential training on every aspect of football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management and analysis.

This program will provide exemplary football managers to meet the needs of Indian football.

It inculcates exclusive and rare learning insights into the operations of a top European Football Club - Cadiz CF by giving students the opportunity to live and work in the Club for an entire month.

A Common Admission Test will ensure that every interested candidate has an equal opportunity to enroll in the limited seats on offer each year. (ANI)

